Thieves attack 92 cash machines in Yorkshire and Humberside so far this year

A total of 92 cash machines have been attacked in Yorkshire and Humberside so far this year – with thieves using ‘increasingly dangerous’ tactics.

Detectives investigating the raids are now urging communities to be their ‘eyes and ears’ to help prevent any more.

A cash machine was stolen from the Co-op in Aston earlier this year

Since January there have been 92 raids or attempted raids, with an attack in Doncaster on Friday morning one of the latest offences reported.

A ‘substantial’ amount of cash was stolen when thieves used a stolen JCB telehandler to rip the machine from the exterior wall of Asda in Station Road, Stainforth.

It was loaded into the rear of a stolen Ford Transit van which was later found burnt out.

In May, a gang of men used a JCB to pull the machine from the wall of the Co-op petrol station, Worksop Road, in Aston.

Over recent months a number of machines have been ripped from walls and thieves have also started blowing them up.

In a joint statement issued by the four police forces in South, West and North Yorkshire and Humberside, the tactics used are said to ‘becoming increasingly dangerous’, with criminals

‘risking their own lives and those of others living or working nearby’.

Of the 92 attacks, 31 resulted in some form of loss – either cash taken or entire cash machines.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Team, said: “Cash machines can be a vital local resource to people – especially in more rural areas. People can rely on them as a nearby supply of available cash.

“But it can take up to seven months for a damaged or stolen machine to be replaced – so the entire community can be the victim with the next nearest ATM could be many miles away.

“Stealing, or attempting to steal, a cash machine is not an easy task and criminals are using increasingly dangerous and desperate methods which are risking lives.

“Criminals though are showing a complete disregard for their own safety and that of others and I am very surprised that no one has been seriously injured or even killed. I am therefore calling on residents to help us to stop more ATMs being taken and attempts being made.

“We need people to report any suspicious activity they see to us. Even if it turns out to be incorrect information or it doesn’t lead anywhere it can help us to build up a more complete intelligence picture.

“One call could make all the difference.”