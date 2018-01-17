'Thief who claimed to be helping homeless stole wallet in Sheffield'

A thief reportedly posed as a good Samaritan while helping himself to someone's wallet in Sheffield.

Police are investigating a series of alleged thefts in the city, which are believed to be linked.

In the most recent, this month, a man is said to have entered a city centre premises and claimed to be handing out leaflets for the homeless.

The leaflets were reportedly place on tables and the victim later realised their wallet had been taken.

In November, a theft was reported at a pub in Broomhill, where victims were distracted by a man before realising valuables had been taken.

And last month, there were two separate reports of mobile phones being stolen from bars in Sheffield - one in the city centre and the other in the Hillsborough area.

Police want to speak to the man pictured in these CCTV images, who they believe may hold vital information.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 728 of December 28, 2017.