Thief wanted over raids on homes of two elderly Sheffield women 

Detectives are hunting a thief who subjected two elderly women to terrifying raids in their own homes.

A man called at a home in St Philip’s Road, Netherthorpe, and barged his way in when the door opened, pushing a woman aged in her 80s to the floor.

E-fit of a suspect wanted by police.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the robber made off with a small quantity of cash in the attack, which happened on October 3 at 6.45pm.

In the second incident, a burglar confronted another woman aged in her 80s inside her own home in Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe.

He demanded money and made off with £20 on October 8 at 8.40pm.

Detectives hunting the man responsible have now released an e-fit picture as they step up their efforts to track him down.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know who this man could be? Did you see what happened?

“If you can help, please call either 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 769 of 3 October or 908 of 8 October when passing on information about either incident.”