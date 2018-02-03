Thief threw brick at house before stealing homeowners car in Sheffield

Have your say

A thief threw a brick through the window of a Sheffield home before stealing the homeowners vehicle during a burglary at a property in Sheffield.

Police said the burglar broke the window before they reached inside and took car keys which they used to steal car from outside the property in Meersbrook Avenue, Meersbrook.

The burglary was among several crimes reported to police south west of the city in the last 24 hours.

A laptop and bag containing credit cards were stolen from a property in Lynmouth Road, Abbeydale, between 12.30am and 8.15am this morning. The thief damaged a door to gain entry.

Thieves stole two television, electronics and a bike after shared accommodation was left open in Denham Road, Sharrow between midnight and 9.40am this morning.

An offender forced their way into a shop on Ecclesall Road, but police said they left empty handed after being disturbed.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.