Thief threatened to burn woman's house down when she attempted to stop Doncaster burglar, court hears

A career criminal threatened to burn a woman's house down when she confronted him during a Doncaster burglary, a court heard.

At around 8.30pm on June 5 this year Garry Devy and two accomplices snuck into a flat block in Balby Road and kicked in the front door to one of the flats.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how after hearing banging coming from the complainant's flat, one of his neighbours left her flat to see the three men leaving the premises.

One of the group of men was holding a television from the communal area, and Devy was seen wheeling the complainant's £2,000 mountain bike out of his flat.

"The woman spoke to the defendant, and told him she was going to call the police. He was aggressive, and said: 'If you call the police, I'll burn your house down,' prosecutor, Carl Fitch, told the court.

He added: "She called the police anyway, and later identified the defendant in an identity parade."

After fleeing the premises, Devy took the stolen bike to the home of his ex-girlfriend.

She later told police how he asked to store the bike at her home, and despite her telling him he was not allowed, Devy left it in her garden after she had fallen asleep.

Devy was arrested the following day, and pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at an earlier court hearing.

The two other men involved in the burglary have never been identified.

The court heard how Devy has an extensive criminal record with 89 previous convictions, 45 of which were for theft offences.

Richard Hague told the court in mitigation: "Mr Devy understands the situation, and knows he must receive an immediate custodial sentence.

"He is 36-years-old and has an unattractive record, which is largely the result of a Class A drug addiction."

Mr Hague added: "He said he's very sorry for involving the witness, and would like to apologise publicly to her. She's to be commended for reporting it to the police, as should his former partner."

Recorder Ray Singh sentenced Levy to 12-months in prison.

He told him: "You have an appalling list of previous convictions, and at the time of this offence you were on a suspended sentence order for an offence of battery."