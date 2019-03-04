Thief struck at Tesco because he wanted to treat his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day

A romantic shoplifter who wanted to say “I love you” on Valentine’s Day with stolen gifts for his girlfriend was caught shoplifting at Tesco.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 25 how Kenny Songhurst, 23, of Cavendish Close, Holmewood, Chesterfield, struck at the supermarket on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, where he stole two bottles of whiskey, stationery and wireless charging pads.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “A security guard was monitoring CCTV and his attention was drawn to a male known to be this defendant.

“He saw the defendant select two charging pads and remove the tags and put them in a bag, and two display files which he placed in the bag and he took two bottles of alcohol and also put them in the bag.”

Songhurst told police he had gone in the store just to look around and proceeded to take the items which included two wireless chargers, two files, a bottle of Gentleman Jack whiskey and a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey.

The defendant, who has previous convictions including 29 offences, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on February 5.

He also told police that his intention was to give the stolen items to his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day but he was stopped by security as he left the shop.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Songhurst has recently moved to the area from the south-east after he established a relationship with his new girlfriend over social media.

Mr Tomlinson added that Songhurst, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, autism and Tourette’s syndrome, is currently living with his girlfriend and her father.

Magistrates fined Songhurst £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.