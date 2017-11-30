Thief stole from partially sighted woman on bus in Rotherham

A thief is being hunted for stealing from a partially sighted woman on a bus in Rotherham.

The crook struck as an 82-year-old woman was travelling on the 114 bus from Middle Lane, Herringthorpe to Wellgate, between 11.35am and noon on Saturday, November 25.

When the OAP got off the bus and arrived at a charity shop she realised that her purse, which contained cash and bankcards, had been stolen.

PC Pete Hague, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was the targeting of a vulnerable member of the community and I would urge everyone to be extra vigilant and to report any concerns they may have to police."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 and quote C/156482/2017.