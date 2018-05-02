Thief stole car and TV after house raid in Sheffield

A thief who broke into a house in Sheffield drove off with the car parked outside and a TV.

He was captured on CCTV breaking into a house on Chambers View, Chapeltown, at 3.37am yesterday and then loading a TV into a BMW 3 series parked outside.

CRIME: Gunman still at large after shooting in Sheffield park

POLICE: Men with knife make threats on doorstep of house in Sheffield



The silver car, with the registration number G14 JTB, has not yet been traced.

READ MORE: Yobs' reign of terror in Sheffield suburb ended by police as anti-social behaviour plummets



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.