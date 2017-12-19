Thief stole Bluetooth speaker as a Christmas gift for his son

A thief who stole a Bluetooth speaker as a Christmas gift for his son has been ordered to pay £235.

Robert Nathan Kwa, 35, of Duke Street, Creswell, stole the speaker from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, in Chesterfield.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told the Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on December 13 Kwa was spotted by a security guard and seen with a knife before taking the speaker and leaving.

Kwa, who was stopped at the store travelator, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on December 12.

The defendant told police he had been looking for an item for his son for Christmas. District Judge Andrew Davison fined Kwa £120 and he must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.