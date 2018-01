A police hunt is underway for a thief who stole a Star delivery driver's car on a Sheffield street.

The delivery driver left his car unlocked for 20 seconds while he dropped off newspapers in Charnock Dale Road, Charnock, at 1pm yesterday and returned to discover that his green Ford Mondeo, with the registration number YJ02 MPG, had been stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.