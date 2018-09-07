Thief must pay compensation after he stole and took fuel without paying

A thief who took fuel without paying for it from two service stations has been ordered to pay compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 5 how Wayne Mohammed, 30, admitted stealing £50 worth of fuel from Stubley service station, at Dronfield Woodhouse, and making-off without paying £56.59 worth of fuel from McColl’s service station, at Coal Aston.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On January 3 the manager at Stubley service station was made aware there had been a theft whereby fuel had been taken and that was in the sum of £50.

“On this occasion, it was clear the registration number of the Saab vehicle involved had been tampered with by using black tape to change the identification of the vehicle.

“On January 27, £56.59 of fuel was also taken from McColl’s, at Coal Aston, with a similar method being used.”

Mohammed, of Totley Brook Close, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft from January 3 and admitted making off without payment from January 27.

Mrs Allsop added that Mohammed was previously sentenced for other offences in March including two counts of making-off without payment in similar circumstances and he received a community order.

However, the court heard the January 3 and January 27 offences pre-dated the other matters from the last sentencing exercise and had they been considered at that time they would not have made a difference to the final sentence.

Magistrates therefore sentenced Mohammed to a 12 month conditional discharge but if he commits another fresh offence he will be re-sentenced for the two January offences.

Mohammed was also ordered to pay £106.59 in compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.