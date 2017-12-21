Thief is jailed after stealing store booze

A thief with drug and mental health issues has been jailed after she stole goods and booze from a supermarket.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 19, how Leah Hayden, 26, of The Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield, struck at the Asda store, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was watched by staff pulling up with a trolley with items including alcohol and she only scanned four items at the self-service till and then attempted to leave.”

Jobless Hayden, who is on benefits, pleaded guilty to the theft after stealing £176.97 worth of goods on Monday, December 18.

She also admitted breaching a current suspended sentence order which had been previously imposed for a burglary. The court heard that the burglary had involved Hayden stealing a TV and a purse from a house with a door which had been left unlocked.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “There had been some pre-planning but there was no level of sophistication.”

He added: “The reason behind the offending is financial constraints. Sadly this time of year is difficult for everyone.”

Mr Gittins conceded that Hayden had now breached her suspended sentence twice after she had previously failed to attend meetings. But he added that she has struggled with drugs and there have been mental health issues.

Magistrates sentenced Hayden to ten weeks of custody and ordered the defendant to pay a £115 victim surcharge.