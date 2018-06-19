Thief criticised for stealing hanging baskets from north Derbyshire funeral home

A thief has been criticised for stealing hanging baskets from outside a funeral home in north Derbyshire.

The three baskets were stolen from outside Barry Pritchard Funeral Services on Bridge Street, Killamarsh, overnight on Thursday into Friday last week.

READ MORE: Man, 28, dies after being hit by train at Sheffield railway station

A shocked member of staff made the discovery when she arrived for work on Friday morning.

TRAGEDY: Dad-of-two from Sheffield found dead on stag weekend in Benidorm

COURT: 21-month jail sentence for man who lunged at stranger with knife during Sheffield night out

Barry Pritchard, who owns the funeral firm, said: "We couldn't believe that someone would steal from somewhere like this.

"We put the baskets up to make the place look nice for families visiting their loved ones here and then someone decides to do this.

"This is a place where people are at rest, it is a chapel of rest. It's shocked us."

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.