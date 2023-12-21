News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

They’re dreaming of an orange Christmas at St Luke’s

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditional chocolate orange…and the generosity of one Sheffield couple means that patients and staff at St Luke’s Hospice are all able to enjoy the special festive treat.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 21st Dec 2023, 17:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Louise Fieldsend and partner Jason Williams have donated more than 200 chocolate oranges for the staff and patients at St Luke’s as part of the national Team Chocolate Orange Campaign – launched and co-ordinated by Jason’s DWP colleague Chris Lamb – which sees people donating the classic Festive treat to their favourite causes.

“We are delighted that Louise and Jason once again decided to support St Luke’s in this way,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.

“This very special gift means a lot to patients, their families and staff and provides a really tasty touch of Christmas magic.”

Related topics:DWPSt Luke's HospiceSheffield