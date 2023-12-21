They’re dreaming of an orange Christmas at St Luke’s
Louise Fieldsend and partner Jason Williams have donated more than 200 chocolate oranges for the staff and patients at St Luke’s as part of the national Team Chocolate Orange Campaign – launched and co-ordinated by Jason’s DWP colleague Chris Lamb – which sees people donating the classic Festive treat to their favourite causes.
“We are delighted that Louise and Jason once again decided to support St Luke’s in this way,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.
“This very special gift means a lot to patients, their families and staff and provides a really tasty touch of Christmas magic.”