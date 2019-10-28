'They put me in a locker for wearing eyeliner:" Doncaster rocker Yungblud hits back at school bullies

Doncaster rocker Yungblud.

The hotly-tipped and fast rising singer and rock star says he had the last laugh over bullies when playing at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festivals – and has also revealed his marathon booze benders with Scots singer Lewis Capaldi.

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is currently number six in the UK album charts with his new EP Underrated Youth and has enjoyed success across the world with a string of festival dates and sold out tours.

But he has revealed that while growing up in Doncaster, his years at school were ruined by bullies but he had the last laugh – by performing in front of them.

He told The Sun: “To be on the stage and see all the geezers who used to bully me or used to f****g hate me, I was like, ‘’Hello. How’s it going?’

“To see some of the lads who used to put me in a locker for wearing eye liner is like that’s the best thing.

“If people hurt, if they bring you down, just love. Just be kind and be nice.

“That’s what casual sabotage is all about. Keep your heart on a plate.”

He has also revealed he spent the early days of his career drinking with Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi – and has also spent time with Noel Gallagher, Damon Albarn and Serge Pizzorno from Kasabian.

He said: “Lewis was here in London trying to get signed like me. No one wanted to f*****g know, so we’d just be getting drunk five nights a week. We caused so much trouble.

“We still keep in contact. We were in America together and we were like, ‘What the f*** is going on?’

“Now we’re like sat in Soho House saying, ‘How the f*** did we get here?’”

Yungblud was born and brought up in Doncaster and is dating American music star Halsey.

He comes from a musical background – his dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and his grandad Rick played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s.