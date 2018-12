Schools are considered to be meeting government expectations if 65 per cent of pupils reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. The list is ranked by percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy 75 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

2. Oughtibridge Primary School 92 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

3. Anns Grove Primary School 90 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

4. Greengate Lane Academy 78 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard

