These offensive jokes about Doncaster have gone viral on Facebook - and people aren't impressed
A string of offensive ‘jokes’ about Doncaster have gone viral on Facebook – and people have been quick to blast them.
The gags, listed as “Six Doncaster Facts” poke fun at various villages and suburbs across the town and have been widely shared on social media over the last few days.
The one-liners reference the town’s reputation for teenage pregnancies, ‘chav’ culture, violence and youngsters getting in trouble with the police.
It is not known where the post originated, but it is thought it has been circulating on Facebook for a number of years – sometimes with different towns replacing Doncaster.
Read More
One reader, who brought the jokes to our attention said: “They don’t do Doncaster any favours at all. They are pretty offensive and give the town a bad reputation.”
“I’ve seen it doing the rounds on Facebook for a few days now.”
“I don’t think this is the kind of image people should have about Doncaster, even if they are just jokes.”
The jokes reference Stainforth, Bentley, Highfields, Scawthorpe and Scawsby.
Here they are in full
What does a Stainforth girl use as protection during sex? A bus shelter
What do you call a 30-year-old girl from Bentley? Nan
What do you call a Highfields girl in a white tracksuit? The bride
What’s the first question on a quiz night in the Railway Tavern? Wot you looking at?
Two Scawsby lads in a car with no music. Who’s driving? The police
What’s the most confusing day in Scawthorpe? Father’s Day
Do you find them offensive? Or are they just a bit of light hearted fun.
Let us know your thoughts.