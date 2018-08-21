This was the disgusting site which greeted walker Margaret Ryles when she parked up in the Peak District on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Ms Ryles said she pulled into a layby on the A57 Snake Bypass and saw dozens of bags of waste which has been flytipped down into a brook.

Flytipping off the A57 Snake Pass. Picture: Margaret Ryles

She added: "It should never happen , these morons are ruining our beautiful countryside and causing problems for the rangers and those left to clean up as well as costing money that is not available."

Ms Ryles said she had reported the incident to High Peak Borough Council.