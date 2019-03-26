These cyclists have ridden from Sheffield to London to join a march and call for people’s Brexit

Cyclists have travelled to London to support a campaign calling for people to be given a voice in Brexit.

Jane Thomas and Joanne Chapman got on their bikes to ride to the capital city to join the Peoples Vote March at the weekend.

Joanne said: “There's never been a more important time to make a stand against Brexit. We were being looked after by fellow Remainers on the way because, like the EU, we're all in this together.”

Jane and Joanne are members of Sheffield for Europe, a grassroots group which campaigns for a Peoples Vote on Brexit and to stay in the EU. Joanne joined hundreds of thousands of protestors who marched from Park Lane to Parliament Square on Saturday and were all calling for people to be given the final say on what happens about Brexit.

Jane was not able to stay for the protest, but did travel to London to show her support. The pair set off from the railway station at 8.15am, cheered on by other members of Sheffield for Europe who were carrying banners and flags and chanting slogans.

The pair made their way to Chesterfield, before heading to Loughborough and Market Harborough, and then down towards Milton Keynes before arriving in London.

Joanne said: “We did this because we wanted to make a statement about Brexit that would attract some attention.

“We’ve had three years for the government to arrive at a deal that doesn’t please anyone. It’s time to put it back to the people to decide whether they are prepared to leave under Theresa May’s terms or if they’d prefer to remain in the EU.

“We took the opportunity to meet with other pro-EU groups on the way and to see parts of the country you would never see from a train or car. Every person at the march counted; we just took a bit longer to get there.

“The atmosphere at the march was optimistic and there was a great sense of camaraderie. I’d like to think we all went away with a feeling of hope.”