These business have made it on to the Shop Sheffield awards shortlist in the drink and arts and crafts categories

Here are the next six shortlisted businesses for our Shop Sheffield awards. The final decision on the winners will be made by an expert panel of judges (and I’m glad it won’t be me because it was hard enough to choose the shortlist). I hope you will be pleased with the shortlist we have chosen. Each and every one of these businesses is highly commended in their field and promotes all that is great about our city as they produce things which are locally made. A big thank you also to the three award sponsors, The Moor, The Moor Market and Crystal Peaks Market. I hope that these awards are encouraging you to think about shopping locally, particularly as we head in to peak festive shopping season. Your purchases will delight the recipient of the gift you buy, and the retailer who made it.

Here are the profiles of the top three contenders for the drink and arts and craft categories.

Sean Clarke, of Beer Central

Drink

Beer Central

Beer Central, which is based in the Moor Market, sells top quality local, national and international craft beers, real ales and ciders.

The best sellers at the stall are Bradfield Farmer’s Blonde, Kelham Island Pride of Sheffield and Thornbridge Jaipur, but there are also some very unusual and hard to find beers available to buy too which are generally released on a seasonal basis by many of the world’s top breweries.

Lindsey Nicholls, who owns Annie's on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield.

As well as bottles and cans of craft beer, real ale and cider, the shop also stocks mini kegs, beer glasses and items such as T-shirts and real ale guides. Here, the quality of the beer speaks for itself.

Beer Central: Moor Market

Bradfield Brewery

Bradfield Brewery is a family run brewery based on a busy working farm in the Peak District, within the picturesque village of Bradfield.

10 March 2015......CW Bradfield Brewery, Watt House Farm, Sheffield. John Gill and 11 month old Shire horse foal ' Decade'. Picture Scott Merrylees

Using the finest malts, traditional hops and natural spring water from the company’s own borehole, the brand produces a range of distinctive and award-winning cask conditioned real ales.

Staff at the farm have gone from milking 100 cows a day to brewing over 100,000 pints of beer a week. They have been brewing beer for 13 years, and even name some of the beers after cows on the farm.

Beer lovers can buy their favourites all year round or opt to try seasonal drinks.

Bradfield Brewery: Watt House Farm, High Bradfield

Moor Market Traders for City Buzz Sarah Gierschick from Love to Craft

StarmoreBoss

StarmoreBoss is a boutique and bespoke off-licence retailing specialist quality wine, craft beer and intriguing spirits.

Owners Barry Starmore and Jefferson Boss offer over 1,000 options and can tailor your menu to their customers – whether that be for their business or their own kitchen–and match food to wine.

The duo pride themselves on offering a mouthwatering range of drinks from near and far. Available to buy are wines from Renishaw Hall and local beers and gins from Sheffield.

The shop hosts tasting events and master-classes and the pair guide the groups through various beverages explaining how they are made, their history and what qualities to look out for.

StarmoreBoss: 257 Sharrow Vale Road

Barry Starmore and Jeff Boss who have opened specialist Off-Licence StarmoreBoss on Sharrowvale Road in Sheffield

Art and Craft

Annie’s

Lindsey sells fabric, haberdashery, and various handmade products that she makes in the shop while waiting for customers.

Items for sale include teddy bears, bean bags, oven gloves, shopping bags, make-up cases, aprons and tea-cosies. Lindsey also runs classes at her shop, which is named after her mum, to teach sewing skills to people of all ages.

She provides all the materials needed, and each person leaves with a product they have made.

Sewing machines are also available to hire out for people to use for their personal projects - with Lindsey on hand to help if required.

Annie’s: 554 Abbeydale Road

Love to Craft

Love to Craft, based at the Moor Market, sells a full range of paper crafting items, including cutting dies, card toppers and coloured card. There is plenty to keep people crafting.

There’s also notepads, colouring books and scrapbook supplies available – this stall really is a crafters’ heaven in the heart of the city.

Alongside papercraft, there are also locally hand-knitted items for sale including pure wool baby hats, booties and cardigans, and tea cosies too. These items are often one off, unique items.

Stallholder Sarah Giershchick is always on hand to offer friendly advice and recommendations if customers would like it too.

Love to Craft: Moor Market

Green Lili

Green Lili is a lifestyle brand for contemporary wall art and home accessories, which is not only based in Sheffield but also takes inspiration from it.

Using the latest design techniques, freshest colour pallettes, eco-friendly inks and materials of the highest quality, each piece of art made in the studio is digitally hand-painted with love.

One collection of abstract prints which is available to buy is inspired by some of the things that people in Sheffield love about the city, including some of the most famous landmarks - the Hendersons Relish building, the iconic Leadmill nightclub, Park Hill Flats and the Crucible. Rugs and candles are also available to buy too.

Green Lili: Glossop Road