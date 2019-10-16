These are the UK's worst airports for security delays
These are the worst airports in the UK for security delays, according to Which? Travel.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 15:41 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 15:45 pm
The company conducted a poll of 4,000 passengers about how long they had to wait to get through the security scanners at airports across the UK, with the worst airport causing an average delay of 22.3 minutes. These are the worst ranked large and small airports for security wait times.