These are the worst areas in Sheffield for dog fouling
These are the worst areas in Sheffield for complaints about dog fouling.
The figures are based on complaints made to Sheffield City Council in 2018.
1. S6 - including Walkley, Hillsborough and Upperthorpe
66 complaints.
2. S5 including Firth Park, Southey Green and Parson Cross
48 complaints.
3. S12 including Gleadless, Hackenthorpe and Intake
44 reports.
4. S35 including Chapeltown,Ecclesfield and Grenoside
39 complaints.
