Dog fouling

These are the worst areas in Sheffield for dog fouling 

These are the worst areas in Sheffield for complaints about dog fouling.  

The figures are based on complaints made to Sheffield City Council in 2018.  

1. S6 - including Walkley, Hillsborough and Upperthorpe

2. S5 including Firth Park, Southey Green and Parson Cross

3. S12 including Gleadless, Hackenthorpe and Intake

4. S35 including Chapeltown,Ecclesfield and Grenoside

