These are the Sheffield businesses who have made it in to the Shop Sheffield food shortlists

I received hundreds of nominations from you over the last couple of weeks, and it was not an easy task to decide which shops and brands would make it on to the shortlist as there are so many excellent independent makers in our city.

However, after much debate, Star editor Nancy Fielder and I have done just that.

Seven Hills Bakery's, from left, Laura Bullock, John Travers and Matina Mitchell.

In the coming weeks, I will be revealing which three names have made it on to our shortlist on these pages, ahead of the awards ceremony on December 6 at the Virgin Money Lounge, Fargate.

The final decision on the winners will be made by an expert panel of judges (and I’m glad it won’t be me choosing the winners because it was hard enough to choose the shortlist).

I hope you will be pleased with the shortlist we have chosen. Each and every one of these businesses is highly commended in their field and promotes all that is great about our city as they produce things which are locally made.

A big thank you also to the three award sponsors, The Moor, The Moor Market and Crystal Peaks Market.

Sophie Williamson, of Sheffield Cheesemasters at the first cheese festival at the Moor Market.

We received so many nominations for the food category that we decided to give two food awards.

Here are the profiles of the top three contenders for the savoury and sweet food categories.

Savoury Food

Here are the top three savoury food providers.

4eyespatisserie, John Street

Seven Hills Bakery

Seven Hills bakery serves a wide array of homemade bread and cakes.

This bakery is integrated with a shop, cafe and greengrocers, which gives shoppers the chance to see behind the scenes, providing an interesting and immersive experience.

It is known for its good food, fresh bread and cakes. Some of the top savoury dishes on offer include mozzarella and pesto toasted sandwich and bacon sandwich, along with salads and soups.

Sheffield Food Fair 2016 held in the Peace Gardens. Pictured from the Sheffield Honey Company are Alison Daughtry, and Amelie Daughtry. Photo: Chris Etchells

The staff pride themselves on offering simple, but quality food. They ensure they know where all their ingredients come from and buy local where possible.

Seven Hills Bakery: 232 Sharrow Vale Road.

Sheffield Cheesemasters

Sheffield Cheesemasters makes the highest quality cheese right in the heart of the city.

As well as making more than 300 cheeses a week, the staff also sell other artisan cheeses, provide street style food during monthly peddler’s markets, host monthly cheese and wine/beer evenings, create cheese wedding cakes and even teach people how to make cheese at their own workshops.

Sheffield Cheesemasters own cheese, Little Mesters is made using Our Cow Molly milk. Soft and creamy like a brie or camembert, it was the first cheese made in Sheffield when it went on sale last year.

Kate Shepherd, onwer of Cocoa Wonderland, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, prepares a batch of chocolate.

Sheffield Cheesemasters is at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend.

4Eyes Patisserie

4Eyes Patisserie and Deli offers a wide range of tempting savoury – and sweet - options.

There are picture perfect tarts, excellent coffees and interesting lunch options, as well as shelves groaning with artisan butters, salted caramel and granola.

There’s also home-made sauces and jams on offer to take home.

Everything for sale in the patisserie has been made there, apart from the

coffee, ensuring that all products are fresh – and they taste as good as they look too.

As well as having their own shop, the staff also sell at some of the city’s food markets.

4Eyes Patisserie and Deli is at Harland Works, 72 John Street.

Sweet food

Here are the top three sweet food providers.

The Sheffield Honey Company

The Sheffield Honey Company is a city-based artisan producer of premium quality local English honey and the finest beeswax products.

Their products are not only sold in Sheffield, but also in shops and cafes in the Peak District and Leeds. The staff also sell their products at Sheffield food markets.

They pride themselves on producing distinct and unique premium honey which is available in both 113g and 340g hexagon jars.

Their core products are pure Blossom, Soft Set, Borage and the finest Heather honey, and the staff also create honey gifts, corporate treats and unique wedding favours.

The Sheffield Honey Company is at Nethercliffe Barn, Hill Top, Stannington.

Cocoa Wonderland

Cocoa Wonderland offers customers an emporium of wonders and sweet delights. The shelves are piled high with chocolates and sweeties from all around the world as well as locally produced.

Chocaholics find a wide range of chocolates on offer in tasty and tempting flavours, like salted toffee milk chocolate, rose and amaretti, and violet and raspberry dark chocolate slabs.

There is also a cafe in the back parlour, as well as the shop, and an ice cream bar selling hand-made ices.

After-hours chocolate lock-ins, chocolate tasting and making sessions and monthly Cocoa book and knit clubs have put the shop on the map.

Cocoa Wonderland is at 462 Ecclesall Road.

Our Cow Molly

Ice-cream producer Our Cow Molly was the first food producer to earn the world-famous Made in Sheffield badge nine years ago.

The brand, which is sold in shops and cafes at the farm where it is produced, prides itself on offering products which are fresh and have good nutritional value. The staff also value animal welfare and local business excellence.

Everything about the product is made in Sheffield, from grass to the milking to the distribution. Even their bottles and labels are made by local firms.

Ice-cream flavours on offer include vanilla, mint chocolate chip, raspberry ripple and chocolate.

Our Cow Molly is at Cliffe House Farm, Dungworth.