These are the rules you need to know before going on the Sheffield Star Flyer 

The massive Star Flyer is back in Sheffield city centre and thrill-seekers have already been flocking to have a ride.

The 220ft carousel ride, the tallest in Britain, has returned to Fargate three years after its last appearance.

The Starflyer ride will be in Sheffield city centre until May

After opening to customers on March 21, the ride will be in Sheffield until May 12.

Star Flyer was first set up by ride owners Mellor Group in Liverpool in 2010 and has since been an attraction in London and Manchester.

The ride has seats for 24 people, with trips lasting around four minutes.

It has already attracted many brave customers but there are a few rules you need to know before going on the ride.

The company has advised customers to book their tickets 24 hours in advance for the ticket to be processed and the last flight will be sold 15 minutes before closing at 10pm.

An adult ticket costs £6, a family pass at £16, child tickets at £4 and a concession costs £5.

What are the safety rules?

- Minimum age to ride is 6 years.

- Minimum height to ride 1.2m accompanied by an adult.

- Minimum age to ride unaccompanied is 8 years.

- Minimum height to ride unaccompanied is 1.4 metres.

- Pregnant, drunk, or persons with heart and back complaints are to be excluded from the ride.

- Persons with medical problems (spine and back problems, high blood-pressure and heart problems) are not allowed to use the ride.

- Do not ride if you suffer from vertigo or motion sickness, or are of ill health.

- Use your discretion and if in any doubt please speak to a member of staff who will advise you.