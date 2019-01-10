These are the most expensive streets to buy a house in Sheffield in 2019
Property website Zoopla has revealed the most expensive streets to buy a house in Sheffield and some of the prices are staggering,
The figures are based on Zoopla's 'Zed-Index', which records the average property value in a given area, revealing Sheffield's most exclusive postcodes.
1. Taptonville Road, S10
Average property value - 925,789
jpimedia
2. Fulwood Chase, S10
Average property value - 797,979
jpimedia
3. Ivy Park Road, S10
Average property value - 817,563
jpimedia
4. Stumperlowe Hall Road, S10
Average property value - 825,360
jpimedia
View more