These are the most expensive streets to buy a house in Sheffield in 2019

The figures are based on Zoopla's 'Zed-Index', which records the average property value in a given area, revealing Sheffield's most exclusive postcodes.

1. Taptonville Road, S10 Average property value - 925,789

2. Fulwood Chase, S10 Average property value - 797,979

3. Ivy Park Road, S10 Average property value - 817,563

4. Stumperlowe Hall Road, S10 Average property value - 825,360

