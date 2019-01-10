Most expensive streets in Sheffield

These are the most expensive streets to buy a house in Sheffield in 2019

Property website Zoopla has revealed the most expensive streets to buy a house in Sheffield and some of the prices are staggering,

The figures are based on Zoopla's 'Zed-Index', which records the average property value in a given area, revealing Sheffield's most exclusive postcodes.

1. Taptonville Road, S10

2. Fulwood Chase, S10

3. Ivy Park Road, S10

4. Stumperlowe Hall Road, S10

