The patient surveys, which can be found online here, rank the surgeries by their overall experience of the GP practice. Click here for a full description of how we produced the list.

1. University Health Service Health Centre 53 Gell Street S3 7QP - 54.20% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good

2. Clover Group - Jordanthorpe Medical Centre 1 Dyche Lane, S8 8DJ - 54.60% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good

3. Clover Group - Highgate Surgery Highgate, S9 1WN - 54.60% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good

4. Clover Group - Darnall Primary Care Centre 290 Main Road, S9 4QH - 54.60% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good

