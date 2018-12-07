These are the faces of 31 criminals locked up in Sheffield over the last month

These are the criminals locked up in Sheffield

These are the faces of 31 criminals who have been jailed in Sheffield over the past month.

Their offences have included murder, drug production, robberies and rape.

Jailed for 10 years, to run concurrently with sentence imposed in 2016 for rape, for two counts of indecent assault.

1. Asif Ali, 33, HMP Rye Hill

Jailed for 15 years for one count of rape

2. Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, of Tudor Close, Darnall

Jailed for 14 years for two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of false imprisonment.

3. Tanweer Ali, 36, Godstone Road, Rotherham

Broke into two homes, stealing watches, wallets, cash, laptops and a wallet. Jailed for three years.

4. Dominic Ransom, aged 30, of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough

