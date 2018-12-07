These are the faces of 31 criminals locked up in Sheffield over the last month These are the faces of 31 criminals who have been jailed in Sheffield over the past month. Their offences have included murder, drug production, robberies and rape. 1. Asif Ali, 33, HMP Rye Hill Jailed for 10 years, to run concurrently with sentence imposed in 2016 for rape, for two counts of indecent assault. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, of Tudor Close, Darnall Jailed for 15 years for one count of rape jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Tanweer Ali, 36, Godstone Road, Rotherham Jailed for 14 years for two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of false imprisonment. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Dominic Ransom, aged 30, of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough Broke into two homes, stealing watches, wallets, cash, laptops and a wallet. Jailed for three years. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8