These are the criminals who received the longest prison sentences in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018 Below is a list of some of the South Yorkshire criminals served with the longest prison sentences in 2018. They were all jailed for over 10 years for offences including murder and rape. The list is not exhaustive. 1. Craig Berridge, 38, Dawson Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham Sentenced to 13-and-a-half years for wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of a bladed weapon and dangerous driving after a stabbing at Morrisons petrol station at Parkgate, Rotherham, in June. SYP other Buy a Photo 2. Gareth Slater, 33, Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham Jailed for 10 years for wounding with intent and possession of a bladed weapon following a stabbing at Morrisons petrol station at Parkgate, Rotherham, in June. SYP other Buy a Photo 3. Michael Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield Jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years for murdering neighbour and friend Glenn Boardman in June. SYP other Buy a Photo 4. Ricky Ramsden, 27, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley Life sentence with a minimum of 17 years for murdering spice user Dawid Szubert, 39, after stamping on his head in Barnsley town centre in June. SYP other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 13