These are the Christmas jobs in Sheffield you can apply for NOW

Christmas Day is 15 weeks today and retailers across Sheffield have plenty of temporary vacancies to cover the festive period.

The run-up to Christmas is the busiest time of year for many shops, many of which take on extra staff as the number of customers spikes.

There are a number of temporary vacancies currently available in Sheffield

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work in the run up to the festive period:

Christmas Team: Debenhams, city centre and Meadowhall

The department store chain is looking for people to join its Christmas Team in the city centre and at Meadowhall.

These are temporary positions starting soon and lasting until the end of December.

The more availability you have across 7 days, the more hours they can offer you as the stores get busier.

Weekend working will be required and the stores will be open seven days a week with extended opening hours.

Pay is £6.64 an hour for those under 21, and £7.83 an hour for those over 21.

Benefits include up to 25% staff discount in store and online.

Christmas Casual: Royal Mail

The Christmas period is naturally a very busy time of year for Royal Mail.

To help them handle the increased volumes of mail they require casual workers to sort the post in Mail Centres, with start dates from mid-November through to mid-December.#

As a Mail Centre postwoman or postman, you will need to be flexible and adaptable, changing from one role to another to move the work quickly along the processing chain.

Pay rates range from £7.83 to £9.63 an hour.

Customer Service Advisors: Argos, Crystal Peaks

At Argos, the run up to Christmas is a busy time and they are now recruiting for Customer Service Advisors to make the magic happen in store.

The retailer is looking for people who love to help customers, care about delivering a superior shopping experience every time, feel confident using today’s technology and eager to share their know how with others.

Christmas Temps: The Body Shop, Meadowhall

The beauty product retailer is looking for people who: have bags of enthusiasm and confidence to interact with new people either in store or on the ‘theatre line’; support the store in achieving its targets through giving a great customer experience and service; have strong interpersonal skills to build rapport and have empathy with customers and have fun with store teams; ability to communicate and listen effectively.

Part Time Sales Advisors: Hotel Chocolat, Meadowhall

You will be paid £8 an hour to work for this chocolate chain.

You’ll need to work effectively as part of a team to meet and exceed targets for sales and profitability of the store by maximising every guest opportunity.

You will: Actively demonstrate a strong team work ethic and can-do attitude; contribute to the team’s shared goals and objectives, supporting others when needed; own and drive personal development and seek opportunities to grow and continually improve; build relationships both internally and externally through strong rapport building.

This vacancy is a Fixed Term 4 hour contract, until the 24th December.

Scope to work 25+ hours per week in the run up to Christmas would be desirable.