These are the cheapest properties you can buy in Sheffield right now

For many millenials, the prospect of buying their own house in Sheffield may seem like a fictional day-dream.

House prices have reached staggering heights across the country with many first-time buyers feeling like they have been priced out of the market.

Although prices did fall for in December, for the first time since June 2017, the average house price still stood at a mammoth £225k at the end of the year.

However, a simple search on Zoopla reveals that buying a house could be cheaper than we ever imagined.

With prices starting from as low as £40,000 for an apartment in Sheffield, it seems getting on the property ladder could be easier than we thought.

Martin Rise

Redkirk are selling a ground floor studio apartment in Eckington which includes a living space overlooking woodland and a kitchen with storage space.

The apartment is listed with a guide price between £40,000 and £45,000 and is situated in a purpose built block of similar apartments in a cul-de-sac.

Redkirk say the property is ideally suited to a buy-to-let investor

Wade Street

Reeds Rain are selling a mid-terraced home in S4 for just £40,000.

The home is a one-bedroom plus an attic room and includes a lounge, kitchen and a communal garden to the rear.

The bathroom includes a paneled bath, tiled shower cubicle and a pedestal wash hand basin.

Market Street

William H Brown are selling a two-bed maisonette in Eckington for just £45,000 to £55,000.

The home has a modern-style fitted kitchen, a stylish bathroom as well as ground and first floor living accommodation.

The home has easy access to a host of local ammenities, including shops, schools and public transport

Abney Close

This two-bed home in Gleadless is being sold by William H Brown for just £45,000.

The maisonette has an entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor, It also has a lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and a balcony to the lounge.

It's located close to local shops, amenities and public transport links

Beechfern Close

Happy Sales and Lettings are advertising a first floor studio apartment in High Green for just £47,000.

The studio apartment has an open plan kitchen, lounge with double doors which opens to a fold down bed, shower room and allocated parking.

It's located near good local facilities

Bowden Wood Close

Redbrik are selling a one double bedroom flat on the first floor of Bowden Wood Close in S9 for just under £50,000.

It has an open plan lounge/diner with a balcony, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

The home has a fitted kitchen with storage, on road parking and additional storage space in the stairwell.