These are the changes to bus and tram services in Sheffield this Easter weekend

Commuters have been advised to check bus, tram and rail services due to timetable changes over the Easter weekend.

Stagecoach Supertram said it would be operating different to different schedules from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

A Saturday service will run on Good Friday (March 30), and Saturday, March 31 and a Sunday service will also run on Easter Sunday, April 1 and Bank Holiday Monday, April 2.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said its bus services will also operate to different timetables over the weekend.

A Saturday service will run on Friday and Saturday, while a Sunday service will run on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

First South Yorkshire said its services would also run to the same timetables - Saturday service on Friday and Saturday and a Sunday service on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.