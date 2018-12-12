These are the changes to bin collections in Sheffield over Christmas

Sheffield Council has announced details of its changes to bin collection days over the festive period.

The authority will change collection days due to the Christmas Day and Boxing Day bank holidays.

Bins will still be collected as normal on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) but there will be no collections on December 25 and 26.

Those due to be collected on Tuesday, December 25 will be emptied on Thursday, December 27.

And those scheduled for Wednesday, December 26 will be emptied on Friday, December 28.

Collections due for Thursday, December 27 will be collected on Saturday, December 29.

The council advised residents to have their bins out by 7am on their collection day.

For more information visit www.sheffield.gov.uk