The patient surveys, which can be found online here, rank the surgeries by their experiences of making an appointment at the GP practice.



1. Mosborough Health Centre 34 Queen Street, S20 5BQ - 75.50% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

2. Dr C P Myers & Dr N R Ravi Greasbrough, S61 4PT - 94.70% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

3. Dr David Shurmer Upper Gate Road, S6 6BX - 93.80% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

4. Dr Ngozi Patrick 2 Harold Street, S6 3QW - 93.00% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

