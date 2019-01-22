These are the aircraft that are set to roar over Sheffield as part of military flypast 

Fighter jets are set to form a flypast over the skies of Sheffield to mark 75 years since an American bomber crashed into a city park.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

The Mi Amigo crew.

It has been revealed today that a military flypast will take place to mark the anniversary of the tragedy on February 22.

While the aircraft that are due to be involved have not been announced officially yet, The Star understands the airborne formation will consist of an F-15 fighter jet, plus Ospreys, Typhoons and a Dakota.

Pensioner Tony Foulds, who was one of a group of school children to witness the tragedy and has been diligently tending to a memorial for several decades, has been calling for a military flypast to mark the anniversary.

The wreckage of the Mi Amigo.

His wish came true this morning after it was announced on BBC Breakfast that planes from air bases in Coningsby, Lakenheath and Mildenhall will be heading for Sheffield.

Mr Foulds broke down in tears when USAF Colonel Will Marshall, broadcasting live from of RAF Lakenheath, told him: “It gives me great pleasure to say ‘look to the skies on February 22 for a very special flyby’.”

The Lowedges grandfather-of-four said: “That is everything I wanted. They (the Mi Amigo crew) will be smiling now.”

Tony Foulds.

US Ambassador Woody Johnson also revealed US President Donald Trump could soon be making a state visit to the UK – and Mr Foulds promptly invited him to Sheffield.

He said: “They can stay at my house. I have got a lot of bread and dripping for him.”

Ambassador Johnson replied: “You are in Sheffield, that is a perfect place to stay.”

In a statement, the RAF said: “The flypast, weather dependent, is planned to be a fitting tribute to the ten US airmen who lost their lives, and whose selfless actions saved the lives of many others in Endcliffe Park.”

Our coverage last year.

The Star first brought Mr Foulds’ story to the public’s wider attention last year.

It has hit the headlines again in recent weeks as tens of thousands of people have liked or retweeted the hashtag #GetTonyAFlypast from BBC presenter Dan Walker’s Twitter account, who met Mr Foulds while walking in the park.

The Mi Amigo aircraft was returning from an intended bombing raid over Europe in which it was left badly damaged after being attacked by the Luftwaffe.

The story goes that the crew was attempting to make an emergency landing on the field in the park.

But after witnessing a young Mr Foulds and his friends on the grass the aircraft instead diverted and crashed into trees nearby, killing all the crew.

The 82-year-old previously told how he has developed a deep-seated feeling of guilt over the crash, which prompted him to always ensure a park memorial is maintained.