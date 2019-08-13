These are the 37 best attractions in Yorkshire - according to Lonely Planet
Nearly 40 incredible locations across Yorkshire have been selected on to an “ultimate” travel list complied for travellers and families.
The list, which is topped by the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, champions a diverse array of Yorkshire's heritage and possibilities.
Having an adventure in the Yorkshire Dales National Park ranks in the top 20 of the “travelist”, with other experiences such as enjoying a rock-pool ramble in Robin Hood’s Bay, 26, and witnessing open-air art at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, 318, following closely behind.
Judith Donovan, from the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said: “We’re delighted the Yorkshire Dales National Park has been named one of the UK’s top sights, and the number one sight in Yorkshire! “Millions of people visit the park every year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the world when the UCI Cycling Road World Championships arrive in the park this September. There is simply no better time to visit the Yorkshire Dales.”
The list has been released at the ideal time for Sheffield families to find wonderful things to do in Yorkshire during the summer holidays, proving that you don’t have to go abroad for a fantastic time.
The list showcases city visits including basking in the medieval magic of York Minster, 30, to something more adventurous such as getting off the beaten track in the Yorkshire Wolds, 398. After all of this, mum and dad can even quench their thirst with a well-deserved drink in England's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn, West Yorkshire.
Welcome to Yorkshire’s commercial director Peter Dodd said: “It’s fantastic that so many Yorkshire locations have been showcased in Lonely Planet’s Travelist. There’s so much on offer across all four corners of the county: the magnificent coastline, majestic heritage, vibrant cities and stunning countryside.”
Here is the full list of all of Yorkshire’s 37 entries in the travelist:
18: Have an outdoor adventure in the Yorkshire Dales National Park
26: Enjoy a rockpool ramble at Robin Hood's Bay
30: Bask in the medieval magic of York Minster
44: Embrace your inner Goth in bewitching Whitby
76: Stride out on the famous Coast to Coast Walk
77: Gape at the vista of spectacular Malham Cove
118: Step on to the set of a TV drama at Castle Howard
120: Ramble through a purple haze of heather in the North York Moors National Park
136: Get into birdwatching at Bempton Cliffs
147: Let York's Shambles send a shiver down your spine
176: Voyage back to the Viking age at York's Jorvik Centre
206: Hike a little bit of history along the Pennine Way
219: Pay literary homage at the Bronte Parsonage Museum
224: Admire a grand social experiment in Titus Salt's Saltaire
239: Splash into the surf in revamped Scarborough
252: Be part of the Tour de Yorkshire cycling spectacular
280: Find watery wonder at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal
283: Be captivated by the quirkiness of Hebden Bridge
299: Get into training at York's National Railway Museum
308: Smell the smoke on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway
318: Enjoy art in the open air at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park
322: Wish in Mother Shipton's Cave
349: Tuck into traditional afternoon tea at Betty’s of Harrogate
352: Refresh yourself with a wild swim near Grassington
355: Escape the modern world in the old fishing village of Staithes
373: Tread in the steps of Richard III at Middleham Castle
393: Make time for a cuppa at Falling Foss Tea Garden
398: Get off the beaten track in the Yorkshire Wolds
403: See grass roots cricket in Sewerby
406: Quench your thirst in England's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn
439: Go deep down at the National Coal Mining Museum for England
445: Hike to Hayburn Wyke's hidden picnic spot in Yorkshire
449: Come face to face with creatures of The Deep in Hull
458: Flex green fingers at Harlow Carr Botanical Gardens
478: Take in Yorkshire from a grand height
483: Spend a penny at Victoria Pier's public toilets, Hull
496: Learn to churn at Wensleydale Creamery
For more ideas and inspiration on fantastic days out right across Yorkshire, see www.yorkshire.com/summer.