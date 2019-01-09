These are the 13 victims killed in attacks in South Yorkshire in 2018 Below is a list of 13 people killed in attacks in South Yorkshire in 2018. Suspects have been charged or appeared in court, charged with murder or manslaughter, in 10 of the cases. 1. Jarvin Blake, aged 22 - stabbed The dad-of-three was stabbed on Catherine Street, at the junction with Brackley Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, on March 8. Four men have been charged. SYP other Buy a Photo 2. Claire Louise Smith, aged 42 - attacked Her battered body was found in Union Street, Barnsley town centre, on May 19. 'Two women were jailed for 26 years each after being convicted of murder. JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ryan Jowle, aged 19 - stabbed He was stabbed in Tannery Close Woodhouse on May 22 in a clash between rival drug dealing gangs. A 25-year-old man was jailed for 12 years and seven months after pleading guilty to manslaughter. SYP other Buy a Photo 4. Erin Tomkin, aged 22 months - head injuries Erin died of head injuries after being rushed to Sheffield Children's Hospital from her home in Gleadless Valley on May 22. A man has been charged with murder SYP other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4