These are the 13 murder victims killed in South Yorkshire in 2018

He was stabbed in Tannery Close Woodhouse on May 22 in a clash between rival drug dealing gangs. A 25-year-old man was jailed for 12 years and seven months after pleading guilty to manslaughter.'.''Ryan (pictured below right) was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.''Kiongazi was also treated at hospital for serious stab injuries to his arms, back and face.''Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who led the investigation, said: That evening, we received multiple calls from the residents of Tannery Close, who overheard a violent confrontation.''When our officers arrived they found Ryan, who was seriously injured and not breathing. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.''At a similar time, Kiongazi showed up at A&E reporting that he had been stabbed. This information was relayed to officers at the hospital, who arrested Kiongazi in the early hours of the following morning on suspicion of Ryans murder.''Our investigation revealed that the motive for this attack appears to have stemmed from a conflict between rival groups engaging in drug dealing activity in that area of Sheffield.''By complete coincidence, the two men were on Tannery Street at the same time that evening in May and got into a spontaneous violent disagreement, which resulted in one man losing his life and another suffering serious injuries.''Ryans family has asked that their privacy continue to be respected and have asked that I share, on their behalf, their thanks and gratitude to their friends and family for their support. The family has also passed on their thanks to the police and Crown Prosecution Service for their diligence.

