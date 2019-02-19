Getty Images

These are some of the aircraft you could see in the Mi Amigo tribute flypast over Endcliffe Park

Anticipation is building ahead of the special flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield on Friday morning.

Here are some of the aircraft that are expected to take part in the flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Mi Amigo tragedy.

The flypast is taking place the mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo with the loss of 10 crew on February 22 1944

1. Mi Amigo

The flypast is taking place the mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo with the loss of 10 crew on February 22 1944
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The air superiority fighter aircraft was introduced in 1976 and is still in service today. (Getty Images)

2. US Air Force F-15s

The air superiority fighter aircraft was introduced in 1976 and is still in service today. (Getty Images)
Getty
Buy a Photo
This unusual looking aircraft is able to take off vertically. (Getty Images)

3. V-22 Osprey

This unusual looking aircraft is able to take off vertically. (Getty Images)
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Typhoon is the world's most enhanced combate aircraft. (Getty Images)

4. RAF Typhoon

The Typhoon is the world's most enhanced combate aircraft. (Getty Images)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3