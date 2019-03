The Itchy Pig in Broomhill is hosting Sheffield favourites, Bad Seed Brewery, for a tap takeover and meet the brewer event on Thursday (14th). It promises five cask and four keg lines.

1. Bar Stewards Bar Stewards, Sheffield Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. The Shakespeare Pub The Shakespeare Pub Steve Ellis JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Saint Mars of the Desert Saint Mars of the Desert Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. The Wisewood Inn The Wisewood Inn Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more