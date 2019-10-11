These are the five shops that are going to be opening at Doncaster's Frenchgate shopping centre soon
Shoppers at Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre are set to benefit from the opening of five new stores this Autumn.
Frenchgate will strengthen its offering with the arrival of House of Candles, Menkind, Calendar Club, The Christmas Shop and Inside Out.
Shoppers can find a variety of candles, fragrance lamps, LED aroma diffusers, gin glasses and more in the House of Candles. With a wide choice of scents, customers can treat themselves to a Yankee candle in ‘Autumn Glow’, ‘Cinnamon Stick’ or ‘Crackling Wood Fire’.
Making its annual return is the Calendar Club, providing customers with calendars, diaries, planners, stationery and gifts. With over 1,000 products in store, shoppers can find items from categories such as; animals, entertainment, transport, and art or from brand favourites, Disney, Harry Potter and Friends.
Shoppers can experience a winter wonderland as they step into The Christmas Shop brimming with wrapping paper, baubles, decorations and more. Alternatively, Inside Out, offers a range of unique prints, pillows, signs and upcycled homeware. Or for those looking for fun gifts and gadgets, Menkind is full of cool and funky products.
Karen Staniforth, Assistant General Manager of Frenchgate, said: “With the busiest few months of the year in retail on the horizon, we are pleased to have once again widened our offering at Frenchgate to ensure that we are giving our loyal shoppers as much variety as possible.
“I am sure that the five new stores will be extremely popular in the run up to Christmas which we hope will enhance the shopping experience for the town.”
House of Candles is now located in the Upper North Mall, Calendar Club is positioned on the main mall outside of Sports Direct and Inside Out is in the former Carphone Warehouse unit.
Menkind is opening in the unit previously occupied by New Look Men’s store and The Christmas Shop will be located in the former Wizard unit.
For more information, visit www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk.