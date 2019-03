Schools can either be awarded the top mark of 'Outstanding' by inspectors, followed by 'Good' with schools deemed to be failing if they are rated 'Requies Improvement' or 'Inadequate'. The Ofsted reports can be found here.

1. Wisewood Community Primary School Requires improvement - Date inspected: 05/07/18 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hatfield Academy Inadequate - Date inspected: 10/06/15 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Sheffield Springs Academy Requires improvement - Date inspected: 19/10/16 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Reignhead Primary School Requires improvement - Date inspected: 08/11/17 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more