Closed shops and restaurants in Sheffield

These are all the Sheffield pubs, clubs, shops and restaurants that closed in 2018

Sheffield is an ever-changing city; forever welcoming new development and businesses.

However, these changes also include a number of pubs, clubs, shops and restaurants falling by the waist side and closing their doors.

Drinkers were left confused when The Millhouses pub suddenly closed its doors just before Christmas but promised it would be 'reopening'.

1. The Millhouses Pub, Abbeydale Road

Drinkers were left confused when The Millhouses pub suddenly closed its doors just before Christmas but promised it would be 'reopening'.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Wicker Herbal Stores closed in December after the business was put up for sale.

2. Wicker Herbal Stores, Norfolk Street

Wicker Herbal Stores closed in December after the business was put up for sale.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Prezzo closed 94 of its restaurants across the UK with its two sites in Sheffield earmarked for closure.

3. Prezzo, Ecclesall Road + Valley Centertainment

Prezzo closed 94 of its restaurants across the UK with its two sites in Sheffield earmarked for closure.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Veeno, The Italian Wine Cafe, suddenly closed its doors in July, less than a year after opening.

4. Veeno, Ecclesall Road

Veeno, The Italian Wine Cafe, suddenly closed its doors in July, less than a year after opening.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8