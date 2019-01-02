These are all the Sheffield pubs, clubs, shops and restaurants that closed in 2018

However, these changes also include a number of pubs, clubs, shops and restaurants falling by the waist side and closing their doors.

1. The Millhouses Pub, Abbeydale Road Drinkers were left confused when The Millhouses pub suddenly closed its doors just before Christmas but promised it would be 'reopening'.

2. Wicker Herbal Stores, Norfolk Street Wicker Herbal Stores closed in December after the business was put up for sale.

3. Prezzo, Ecclesall Road + Valley Centertainment Prezzo closed 94 of its restaurants across the UK with its two sites in Sheffield earmarked for closure.

4. Veeno, Ecclesall Road Veeno, The Italian Wine Cafe, suddenly closed its doors in July, less than a year after opening.

