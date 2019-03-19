These are all the roads which will close for the Sheffield Half Marathon

A major event in the UK’s sporting calendar – thousands of runners will take part in the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon on April 14.

Details of the route and road closures have been revealed.

More from the Sheffield Half Marathon 2018

The event, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, will provide a major cash boost for a host of charities.

The race starts at 9.30am and Run For All is now informing runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted during the event to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The event starts on Arundel Gate and finishes in Pinstone Street near the Town Hall. The route takes in Ecclesall Road, Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Limb Lane and Ecclesall Road South.

The road closures will begin at 4am on the Sunday morning and will affect roads including Arundel Gate, Pinstone Street between Surrey Street and Cross Burgess Street, Norfolk Street, Surrey Street Charles Street, Union Street and Ecclesall Road.

Looking back as runners set off for the Sheffield Half Marathon 2018

The A621 (Abbeydale Road) and A57 (Manchester Road) will remain open throughout the event as an alternative to the A625 Ecclesall Road/Ecclesall Road South.

For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions visit www.runforall.com/events/half-marathon/sheffield-half-marathon/road-closure-information website.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All’s head of events, said: “As with very many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Sheffield Half Marathon Road Closures 2019

Runners in the Half Marathon can choose to run for fun or to raise funds for any cause of their choice.

They are particularly encouraged to support one of the event’s official partner charities: Macmillan Cancer Support, The Sheffield Hospitals’ Charity, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, The Children’s Hospital Charity, St Luke’s Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care, Sheffield Age UK, Jane Tomlinson Appeal, the Snowdrop Project and Sheffield Futures.