These are all the roads in Doncaster currently closed due to severe flooding

The number of roads closed in Doncaster this afternoon due to flooding has increased – but several roads have now re-opened.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:01 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:02 pm

Doncaster Council has issued details of the roads currently closed in the area

Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)

Doncaster is heavily flooded. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

Clay Lane West - Edenthorpe (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)

A60 Tickhill Road (Junction Wellingley Lane)

A6023 Low Road Conisbrough (Between A630 Doncaster Road and Castle Hill)

Hound Hill Lane (Entirety, from Sticking Lane to Bolton upon Dearne)

Pastures Lane - Cadeby to Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane

A19 Bentley Road (Junction with Daw Lane) - Bentley

A638 Great North Road - Highfields - REOPENED

A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry - REOPENED

Greys Bridge at Denaby

A18 Leger Way - Intake - REOPENED

A6023 Doncaster Road - Denaby

Alexandra Road - Bentley

Newstead Road - Bentley

Kirk Bramwith Bridge at Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith

Fordstead Lane - Arksey (Between Barnby Dun and Bentley)

Nursery Lane - Sprotbrough - (Between A630 Warmsworth and Sprotbrough Village)

Fishlake Nab - Fishlake

Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun

Bridge Hill (Water Lane) River Bridge - Barnby Dun

North Bridge Road. Two way traffic over the bridge is now only possible from the Church Way (Town) end of the bridge up to Halfords, there is no through route to St Mary's roundabout. Bus gate enforcement cameras have been suspended during the period of flooding to allow two way traffic over North Bridge

Petersgate - Scawthorpe

Yarborough Terrace (Junction with A19)- Doncaster

A6022 Rowns Lane - Mexborough

Denaby Lane - Old Denaby

White Cross Lane - Wadworth