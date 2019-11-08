More than 2,000 homes have been evacuated and large parts of the town are under water after the River Don breached its banks in several places.

The Environment Agency still has six severe ‘danger to life’ flood warnings in place on the river with a further 15 alerts and warnings.

Residents are ferried to safety on Yarborough Terrace, Bentley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the latest list

Severe flooding - danger to life

River Don at Barnby Dun

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at Kirk Sandall

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site

Flood warnings – flooding is expected, be prepared

River Don at Bentley Moor

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Conisbrough

River Don at Doncaster

River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

River Don at Mexborough

River Don at Newton Farm

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

Flood alerts – flooding is possible, be prepared

Ea Beck catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Dearne catchment