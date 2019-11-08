These are all the flood alerts and warnings currently in place in Doncaster

Doncaster is still on severe flood alert tonight – with disruption expected to continue into tomorrow.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:31 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:32 pm

More than 2,000 homes have been evacuated and large parts of the town are under water after the River Don breached its banks in several places.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster could see further floods as high tide approaches for River Don this evening, fear residents

The Environment Agency still has six severe ‘danger to life’ flood warnings in place on the river with a further 15 alerts and warnings.

Residents are ferried to safety on Yarborough Terrace, Bentley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Here’s the latest list

Severe flooding - danger to life

River Don at Barnby Dun

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at Kirk Sandall

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site

Flood warnings – flooding is expected, be prepared

River Don at Bentley Moor

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Conisbrough

River Don at Doncaster

River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

River Don at Mexborough

River Don at Newton Farm

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

Flood alerts – flooding is possible, be prepared

Ea Beck catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Dearne catchment

Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment