These are 5 of the best pubs to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Sheffield

St Patrick’s Day 2019 will take place on Sunday 17 March, with people all over the country celebrating the notorious Irish holiday.

If you want to raise a glass to St Patrick and take part in the festivities, then these are 5 of the best pubs putting on a party in Sheffield.

The Grapes

The Grapes is a popular pub located in the heart of the city. It serves a wide range of traditional ales and a great pint of Guinness, with live traditional Irish music six days a week.

If you fancy celebrating St Patrick’s Day in an authentic pub, with a warm and friendly welcome then this is a great place to go.

Visit: 80 Trippet Lane, Sheffield S1 4EL - thegrapessheffield.com





Frog & Parrot

The Frog & Parrot will be partying in style on St Patrick’s Day, from Friday to Sunday.

The pub will host various activities over the weekend of festivities, including showing the Six Nations, meaning rugby fans don’t have to miss out on the action.

94 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GF - greeneking-pubs.co.uk/



Dog and Partridge

This classic Irish pub, located in the city centre, is promising “mighty craic with the best Guinness in town” from noon until 11pm on Sunday.

Visit: 56 Trippet Lane, Sheffield S1 4EL - thedogsheffield.co.uk/



Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern

At Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern, they serve “Guinness to perfection, as well as a huge range of premium beers and spirits from all over the world.”

This authentic pub celebrates all things Irish and is a great place to take part in St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Visit: 140-144 West Street, Sheffield S1 4ES - molly-malones.co.uk/



New food hall, Cutlery Works, Kelham Island, Sheffield

Although the new food hall located in Kelham Island isn’t necessarily a pub, there will be a St Patrick’s themed weekend there, with Guinness mobile bars, competitions and the Six Nations Final on Saturday.

There will be a variety of delicious street food also on offer.

Visit: 73 – 101 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT - cutleryworks.co.uk/



