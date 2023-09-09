These 9 Sheffield dogs need homes: Could you give them a new family?
Could you help any of these gorgeous dogs who are in need of a home?
As one of the largest rescue centres in South Yorkshire, the dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary enjoy their stays at the shelter, but as the end of the day, they are all in need of their own forever home.
Of the eleven pooches currently living at Thornberry, only two have been reserved for adoption. That leaves nine who are waiting to meet their future owners.
The dogs' personalities and needs are varied and outlined below, as some have come from difficult or sad backgrounds and need an extra bit of patience and love.
Make sure you check the shelter's website for their full story, and to get in touch about adopting your new family member.