News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

These 9 Sheffield dogs need homes: Could you give them a new family?

Could you help any of these gorgeous dogs who are in need of a home?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 9th Sep 2023, 05:35 BST

As one of the largest rescue centres in South Yorkshire, the dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary enjoy their stays at the shelter, but as the end of the day, they are all in need of their own forever home.

Of the eleven pooches currently living at Thornberry, only two have been reserved for adoption. That leaves nine who are waiting to meet their future owners.

The dogs' personalities and needs are varied and outlined below, as some have come from difficult or sad backgrounds and need an extra bit of patience and love.

Make sure you check the shelter's website for their full story, and to get in touch about adopting your new family member.

This 3-year-old bulldog can be a little timid because of past wounds, but could make friends once she settles down. She is most comfortable with female handlers and older teenagers, and will sit with you all day if you give her the chance!

1. Boo

This 3-year-old bulldog can be a little timid because of past wounds, but could make friends once she settles down. She is most comfortable with female handlers and older teenagers, and will sit with you all day if you give her the chance!

Photo Sales
A gentle, senior little lady with a friendly temperament. She could live with respectful children above ten and other relaxed dogs. This sausage dog may be allergic to grass, but needs a private garden to be adopted.

2. Harlow

A gentle, senior little lady with a friendly temperament. She could live with respectful children above ten and other relaxed dogs. This sausage dog may be allergic to grass, but needs a private garden to be adopted.

Photo Sales
This gorgeous little Frenchie is doing well in care, after arriving very poorly and sad. The 6-year-old needs a private garden. She travels well, getting along with older teenagers, and liking a puppacino too. Thornberry will pay for her ongoing medications. She is super affectionate, taking a pat like no problem.

3. Lola

This gorgeous little Frenchie is doing well in care, after arriving very poorly and sad. The 6-year-old needs a private garden. She travels well, getting along with older teenagers, and liking a puppacino too. Thornberry will pay for her ongoing medications. She is super affectionate, taking a pat like no problem.

Photo Sales
This Patterdale cross is an older boy, desperate to return to some home comforts. He is best suited to a relaxed household, half an hour walks (for which he is very well-behaved), and nice long naps.

4. Milo

This Patterdale cross is an older boy, desperate to return to some home comforts. He is best suited to a relaxed household, half an hour walks (for which he is very well-behaved), and nice long naps.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsSheffieldAdoptionSouth Yorkshire