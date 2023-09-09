Could you help any of these gorgeous dogs who are in need of a home?

As one of the largest rescue centres in South Yorkshire, the dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary enjoy their stays at the shelter, but as the end of the day, they are all in need of their own forever home.

Of the eleven pooches currently living at Thornberry, only two have been reserved for adoption. That leaves nine who are waiting to meet their future owners.

The dogs' personalities and needs are varied and outlined below, as some have come from difficult or sad backgrounds and need an extra bit of patience and love.

Make sure you check the shelter's website for their full story, and to get in touch about adopting your new family member.

1 . Boo This 3-year-old bulldog can be a little timid because of past wounds, but could make friends once she settles down. She is most comfortable with female handlers and older teenagers, and will sit with you all day if you give her the chance!

2 . Harlow A gentle, senior little lady with a friendly temperament. She could live with respectful children above ten and other relaxed dogs. This sausage dog may be allergic to grass, but needs a private garden to be adopted.

3 . Lola This gorgeous little Frenchie is doing well in care, after arriving very poorly and sad. The 6-year-old needs a private garden. She travels well, getting along with older teenagers, and liking a puppacino too. Thornberry will pay for her ongoing medications. She is super affectionate, taking a pat like no problem.