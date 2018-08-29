There's a new dessert parlour at Meadowhall selling waffles, crepes and cookie dough

A new dessert parlour selling ‘crazy and unique’ treats has just opened up at Meadowhall.

Barni’s has opened its doors today by the Main Dome escalators and shoppers should be very excited to go and visit.

Waffles, crepes, brownies and cookie dough all feature on the menu at the new store.

After starting out as a family-run business, Barni’s is turning into an up-and-coming brand with three different locations.

A Meadowhall spokesperson said: “Friendly, Fun & Family run! Founded in 2015, Barnis is now becoming a household name.

“Satisfy your sweet tooth on the go with Bubble Waffles, Crepes, Brownies & Cookie Dough. Also the only place with Tango Ice blasts!

“Specialising in crazy & unique desserts as well as your family favourites. We pride ourselves on great service, delicious treats and a fun atmosphere.

“Find them on the ground floor under the dome. Check out barnisworld.com for more locations, offers and competitions.”