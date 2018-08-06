There's a HUGE outdoor cinema coming to Sheffield this month - and it's showing Harry Potter

Have your say

A huge outdoor cinema showing The Lion King, Harry Potter and Star Wars is heading to Sheffield this month.

Movies on Milhouses will arrive in Sheffield on August 15, 16 and 17 showing three family-favourite films.

The magical movies will be played out in the 'intimate outdoor settings' of Millhouses Park over three amazing nights.

Movies on Millhouses said the events will be complimented by performances, street food and specially selected drinks - including Prosecco!

The event kicks off with The Lion King and August 15, before Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone the day later and Star Wars - The Last Jedi on the 17th.

Films will start at 6pm and run to 9pm with child tickets priced at £9, adults at £11 and VIP with Prosecco and popcorn at £16.50.

