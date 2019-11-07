The River Don is continuing to rise and water levels are not expected to peak until the early hours.

The Environment Agency has now issued 71 flood warnings and 22 flood alerts for the South Yorkshire region.

There are now nearly 100 flood alerts and warnings in place in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster have all been badly hit with the river breaking its banks in several places along its course.

Flood warnings urge people to take immediate action, while flood alerts urge people to be prepared.

Here’s the full list of flood warnings which can also be accessed in full detail HERE

Baildon Dyke at Skelmanthorpe

Balne Beck, Alverthorpe Beck and Ings Beck at Wakefield Westgate

Blackburn Brook and Charlton Brook from Chapeltown to North Ecclesfield

Blackburn Brook and its tributaries from Chapeltown to Wincobank

Blackburn Brook from Ecclesfield to Wincobank

Brook Dike at Wath Upon Dearne

Ea Beck at South Elmsall

Ecclesfield Brook at Ecclesfield

River Calder at Dewsbury - Lodge Farm and Sands Mill

River Calder at Horbury - The Strands

River Colne at Huddersfield - Syngenta Works

River Dearne at Burton Grange and Lundwood

River Dearne at Darton and Barugh

River Dearne at Harlington

River Derwent at Bamford including Mytham Bridge

River Derwent at Calver

River Derwent at Grindleford

River Derwent at Hathersage

River Doe Lea at Bolsover Coking Works and Netherthorpe

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Blackburn Meadows

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Conisbrough

River Don at Ewden water treatment works

River Don at Kelham Island

River Don at Kilnhurst - Beighton Road, Springfield Road and Wharf Road

River Don at Kilnhurst - Charles Street and Thomas Street

River Don at Kilnhurst - Hooton Road

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton

River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook

River Don at Mexborough

River Don at Neepsend and Hillfoot

River Don at Newton Farm

River Don at Old Denaby

River Don at Rotherham - Centenary Way, Corporation Street and Sheffield Road

River Don at Rotherham - Main Street, Centenary Road, Masbrough Street

River Don at Rotherham - Rawmarsh Road and Grafton Bridge

River Don at Rotherham - Thorn Hill, Northfield and Retail World Shopping Centre

River Don at Saville Street, Sheffield

River Don at Sheffield Wednesday and Rawson Spring Road

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Station Lane, Oughtibridge

River Don at Swinton Bridge

River Don at Templeborough and Ickles

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

River Don at Waterside Gardens and Forge Lane in Oughtibridge

River Don at Wharncliffe Side

River Don at Winn Gardens in Sheffield

River Dove from Aldham Bridge to Low Valley including Wombwell Ings Caravan Site

River Holme at Huddersfield - Albert Street

River Holme at Huddersfield - Lockwood

River Holme at Huddersfield - Salford

River Loxley along Holme Lane

River Loxley at Malinbridge

River Loxley at Owlerton

River Maun at Haughton, Milton and West Drayton

River Rother at Renishaw

River Rother at Staveley Business Centre

River Rother at Treeton

River Ryton at Blyth

River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby

River Ryton at Worksop, Shelley Street

River Ryton at Worksop Town Centre including Shireoaks

River Sheaf at Coniston Road, Norton Hammer

River Sheaf at Little London Road and Abbeydale Road, Norton Hammer

River Went at Wentbridge

Whiston Brook at Whiston

And the full list of flood alerts

Blackburn Brook

Car Brook

Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck

Lower River Calder catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Rother

Middle River Don

River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck

River Dearne catchment

River Doe Lea catchment

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Meden in Nottinghamshire

River Sheaf and Porter Brook

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Went catchment

River Wye in Derbyshire

Ryton Oldcotes catchment

Upper Derwent in Derbyshire

Upper River Don catchment

Upper River Rother catchment